Southwest Airlines will expand services at its Dallas Love Field (DAL) hub as well as both New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Washington National (DCA) airports in the east and both Denver International (DEN) and Mineta San Jose International (SJC) airports out west, including several new nonstop routes, as part of a spate of service changes set for this winter.

The Dallas-based carrier’s winter schedule additions include new daily nonstop service between LGA and New Orleans, as well as Saturday-only fights between LGA and both Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida. It is also adding additional daily frequencies between LGA and DAL, Kansas City International and Denver International (DEN) airports.

Expanded DCA service includes new daily nonstops to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, as well as an additional weekday daily frequency to DAL and Nashville International.

Most of the new service begins Nov. 4.

Southwest is set to gain increased access at slot-controlled LGA and DCA in October, when it takes over 20 flight-operation slots—12 in New York and eight in Washington—under a lease agreement with Alaska Airlines. The announced winter-schedule changes require eight LGA slots and six DCA slots. The four remaining LGA slots are already on short-term leases to another carrier, while the net winter-schedule increase at DCA is six slots "based on our current slot lease program," a Southwest spokesperson said.

At DAL, the carrier is making "minor frequency adjustments" to fit in the new departures into its 18 gates, which are essentially maxed out at 10 flights per day, the spokesperson said. It is not adding space at the 20-gate airport.

The carrier’s fifth daily LGA-DAL and DCA-DAL frequencies will help fill a void that Seattle-based Alaska Airlines is creating. Alaska operates four daily nonstops between DAL and LGA and three between DAL and DCA, but will stop the routes this fall as part of its plan to reallocate capacity to the western US. Alaska’s DAL-LGA and -DCA routes are flown with 76-seat Embraer E175s by partner Utah-based SkyWest Airlines.

Meanwhile, Southwest is also adding new service between SJC, and Tucson, Arizona, and will add two daily frequencies on its SJC-Portland International Airport route, for a total of eight, and SJC-John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, for a total of 12.

At California’s Hollywood Burbank Airport, Southwest will start Sunday-Friday nonstops to Houston Hobby and Chicago Midway airports. The Midway service was discontinued in 2005.

Other changes include new weekday nonstops between DEN and Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Texas, and Sunday-Friday nonstops linking DEN and El Paso International Airport, Texas.

Southwest also said it would add a third daily nonstop between Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport in Florida and Havana, Cuba, effective Aug. 7.

