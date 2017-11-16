SkyTeam alliance has opened its latest branded lounge at Vancouver International Airport—its first lounge in the Americas and seventh worldwide.

The new lounge spans 528 sq m (5,683 sq. ft.) and seats up to 126 passengers. The facility comprises two separate wings and floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the runway and mountains in the distance.

The lounge is managed on behalf of SkyTeam by Global Lounge Network and is located by Gate 53 in the international terminal. Amenities include a buffet bar, noodle bar, business area, a separate TV room and showers.

SkyTeam CEO Perry Cantarutti said: “Vancouver is a key SkyTeam gateway between the rest of Canada, the US, Asia and Europe. A shared lounge enables our members to offer an elevated airport experience to their top customers, while strengthening our brand in the market.”

SkyTeam also has branded lounges in Dubai, London Heathrow, Hong Kong, Sydney, Istanbul and Beijing airports.

SkyTeam member airlines serving Vancouver are Aeroméxico, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air and China's Xiamen Airlines, with up to 75 weekly departures.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at