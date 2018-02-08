Singapore Airlines (SIA) plans to deploy its first Boeing 787-10 on the Singapore-Osaka, Japan, route in May, with subsequent deliveries to be used elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.

The carrier’s first -10 delivery is expected March 28, just before the current fiscal year ends March 31, ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily understands. While the Osaka route will be the aircraft’s first regularly scheduled service, the initial -10s will be flown in advance on selected flights to Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur for crew training. The airline will be the first to operate the -10.

SIA has 49 -10s on order. The airline is not revealing how many are scheduled for delivery in the next fiscal year.

The carrier’s -10s will be mainly used on routes within the Asia-Pacific region. They will likely be deployed on Australasian routes at some point.

SIA will introduce a new cabin configuration for Asian flights on the 787-10: 36 seats in business class and 301 in economy.

