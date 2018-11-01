Singapore Airlines (SIA) is launching its first nonstop service to Seattle, Washington state from Sept. 3, 2019, making it the fifth US city to be served by the airline.

The Star Alliance member will use the standard Airbus A350-900, which seats 42 in business, 24 in premium economy and 187 in economy class.

SIA will operate the 3X-weekly route before increasing to 4X-weekly from October 2019.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong said the flights demonstrate the airline’s “commitment to expand our operations in the important US market and grow our network reach.”

He added, “The new services will also further strengthen the Singapore hub by providing customers faster and more convenient connectivity from key markets such as Southeast Asia, South Asia and Australasia to North America.”

Seattle will become SIA’s fourth nonstop destination from Singapore, after San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles. SIA will begin nonstop Singapore to Los Angeles Nov. 2, with the A350-900 ultra-long range (ULR). The carrier will also increase 7X-weekly service to San Francisco to 10X-weekly from Nov. 28. The new Seattle service will bring SIA’s weekly flights to the US to 57.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com