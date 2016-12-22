Singapore Airlines (SIA) will increase flight frequencies to points in Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia and West Asia in the northern summer season from March 26-Oct. 28, 2017, to meet growing travel demand.

In Australia, Melbourne will be served with 31 weekly flights, up from 28 beginning July 17, 2017. Frequencies to Brisbane will increase from 24X- to 28X-weekly flights, effective Aug. 22. Sydney flights will rise from 31X- to 33X-weekly services from June 4, and will be further increased to 35X-weekly flights from June 18-Sept. 30, 2017.

Twice-weekly Singapore-Rome Fiumicino flights will become 4X-weekly, effective July 2017.

As previously announced, SIA will serve Moscow Domodedovo 5X-weekly, up from 4X-weekly, beginning May 30, 2017, when services beyond Moscow to Stockholm Arlanda are introduced.

Five daily Singapore-Bangkok flights will increase to 6X-daily from March 26, 2017. Singapore-Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) service will rise from 17X- to 19X-weekly. Singapore-Ahmedabad (India) services will increase to 4X- from 3X-weekly, also from March 26.

Singapore-Dhaka (Bangladesh) services will increase from 7X- to 10X-weekly from July 19, 2017.

The additional services are subject to regulatory approvals.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at