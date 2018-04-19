Singapore Airlines (SIA) is focusing on the Japanese market as it replaces older aircraft on some routes with its new Boeing 787-10s.

SIA has already revealed that Singapore-Osaka will be the first route where the 787-10 will be deployed full time, beginning May 3. The airline said Tokyo Narita will be next on the list for the -10s, and an airline spokesman indicated Nagoya and Fukuoka would be among subsequent destinations for the aircraft.

The -10 will initially take over one of SIA’s two daily flights to Osaka, replacing an Airbus A330-300. The second Osaka flight will be switched to the new type on May 16. One of SIA’s two daily Narita flights will change from 777-300ERs to 787-10s on May 18.

The SIA spokesman said specific timing details of the Nagoya and Fukuoka -10 flights will be announced later, as well as information on other destinations for the new aircraft type. Nagoya and Fukuoka are both currently served with A330s.

SIA was the first to take delivery of the -10 variant, with the aircraft arriving in Singapore on March 28. It has been used on selected flights to short-haul destinations such as Bangkok for crew training purposes.

The airline has received two of the 49 -10s it ordered. SIA expects to be operating a total of eight of this type by the end of its fiscal year on March 31, 2019, the spokesman said.

