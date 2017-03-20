China’s Sichuan Airlines is applying to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) to open two international routes from Chengdu to Shenzhen-New York (twice-weekly), and Zhengzhou-Los Angeles (3X-weekly) in October.

According to the CAAC, the Chengdu-based carrier plans to operate either the Airbus A330 or A350 on the routes.

In 2016, Sichuan signed a lease agreement with Netherlands-based AerCap and US lessor Air Lease Corp. for four A350-900s. The airline is scheduled to take delivery of its first A350-900 this year.

The US government has loosened visa requirements for Chinese citizens in recent years, which industry analysts said has resulted in overcapacity on routes between the two countries.

Last year, Sichuan Airlines opened two US routes from Chengdu: Hangzhou-Los Angeles and Jinan-Los Angeles.