Singapore Airlines (SIA) has relaunched the nonstop Singapore (SIN)-New York Newark service, the world’s longest commercial flight, with its Airbus A350-900 ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft. According to SIA, the flight, SQ 22, departed Changi International Airport on Oct. 11 at 23:37 hrs. (SIN time) and arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport a day later, at 05:29 hrs. (US Eastern time). The flight would normally take up to 18 hr. and 45 min., but because of expected strong ...