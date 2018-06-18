Shanghai Pudong Airport is expected to open a fifth runway this year, becoming the only Chinese airport to have five runways, according to Shanghai Airport Group VP Wang Jijie. The fifth runway, which is designated for the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China’s (COMAC) C919 test flights, can handle takeoffs and landings for various types of aircraft except the Airbus A380. Wang also said the third phase of the expansion project, which is mainly composed of a new 622,000 sq m satellite ...