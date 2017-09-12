Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has chosen the design for a new terminal, as it moves ahead with expansion plans to increase capacity.

The airport has chosen a design by Rotterdam, Netherlands-based Kaan Architecten for the new terminal, which is set to open in 2023. It will allow 14 million more passengers to travel through Schiphol every year, keeping pace with the region’s air traffic growth. In 2016, the number of passengers traveling through the airport increased 9.1% to 63.5 million.

“The design solution contributes to excellent processing; it provides optimal support to passengers, contributes to our sustainability ambitions and is future-proof,” airport CEO Jos Nijhuis said. “We are looking forward to welcoming airlines and passengers in the new terminal and adjacent new pier.”

The new terminal will form an expansion of the existing terminal, adjoining Departure Hall 1 and Arrival Hall 1.

“Keeping the buildings together allows Schiphol to retain the one terminal concept, and [to] ensure that all the facilities are under one roof,” airport operator Royal Schiphol Group said. “The last time that Schiphol permanently expanded the terminal was in 1993, when the current Departure Halls 3 and 4, and Arrival Halls 3 and 4, were built.”

Helen Massy-Beresford/Aviation Week helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk