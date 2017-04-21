Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has opened a temporary departure hall to help cope with growing passenger numbers.

The hall, which has been put in place in response to a major growth of passengers traveling between destinations in Europe’s Schengen Area, will be used by around 2 million passengers annually. The Schengen Area allows passengers from most countries in the 28 European Union nations to travel between each other without visas.

With the expansion of check-in and security capacity, the airport aims to continue offering a good service over the next three years.

Royal Schiphol Group president & CEO Jos Nijhuis said he saw the number of Schengen passengers increase by no less than 17% in 2016 to well over 60 million. Passenger numbers are anticipated to grow to 80 million over the medium term.

The new departure hall offers airlines space for passenger check-in and baggage. The hall, which has an area of around 4,000 sq m (43,000 sq. ft.), has 22 check-in desks, six security lanes, self-service check-in kiosks, sanitary facilities and seating. It has been built on the roof of the South Baggage Hall and linked by means of a corridor to the existing Departure Hall 1. The new hall bears the name Departure Hall 1—check-in desk row 1A.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Lufthansa Group (including Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines) and LOT Polish Airlines will use the hall, which will remain in service until the end of 2019 when it will be dismantled and re-used elsewhere, if necessary. The security filters can also be used at other locations later.

“Our challenge for the coming years is to keep quality and capacity at the requisite level,” Nijhuis said. “This is why we have begun creating extra capacity for the long term, for instance by building a new pier and terminal.

“That’s a major investment, which also forms the basis for further growth in capacity. We are also further developing the railway station zone as well as landside infrastructure, such as roads and parking facilities. With our investments we aim to strengthen, improve and increase our infrastructure, quality and accessibility.”

