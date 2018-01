Saudi Arabian carrier SaudiGulf Airlines will launch international flights in March 2018 with service between Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

Privately owned SaudiGulf began operating in summer 2016 and has built up a domestic network between Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Abha, operating 200 weekly flights.

“SaudiGulf Airlines is now ready to take this performance to an international stage,” SaudiGulf CEO Samer Majali said.

The airline will start 2X-daily flights between Riyadh and Dubai in March, before expanding to serve the Pakistan cities of Islamabad, Lahore Peshawar and Sailikot from its hub in Dammam.

