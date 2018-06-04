Saudi Arabian Airlines’ freight arm, Saudia Cargo, has signed agreements that will see it more than double the size of its cargo base at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA).

Over the next three years, a new cargo handling facility will be constructed at KAIA that will enhance Saudia Cargo’s handling capabilities for several types of goods, including hazardous material, pharmaceuticals and frozen materials.

The new cargo facility is a further step in the wholesale modernization of KAIA; its new passenger terminal was opened in May 2018.

Saudia Cargo’s chairman Fawaz Al-Fawaz CEO Omar Hariri signed the agreements with Al-Bawani, which will be in charge of construction and implementation of the project; Siemens, which will supply the facility with state-of-the-art mechanical equipment and advanced cargo handling systems; and AECOM, which will act as the supervisor of the new facility’s engineering works.

“The 75,000-sq m cargo handling facility has double area of the current one, estimated at 35,000 sq m,” Hariri said. “The first phase of the project commences June 2018 and is expected to end November 2019, while the second phase begins June 2020 and ends December 2021.”

The increase in operational cargo capacity will transform the company’s freight activities: “We will strive to turn the Kingdom into a global logistics and economic hub,” Hariri said.

