Saudi Arabian LCC flyadeal has substantially expanded its operations in the eastern industrial city of Dammam, one of the centers of the nation’s oil industry.

The fast-expanding carrier already operates a 3X-daily roundtrip service from Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport to the country’s commercial center, Jeddah.

As of Jan. 2, it has begun a 3X-daily service to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as well as a daily rotation from Dammam to three other cities in the kingdom—Madinah, Abha and Jazan.

“Since our inception, we have worked to deliver on our promise of everyday low fares coupled with a great onboard experience delivered with smiles,” flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis said at the launch of the new services.

He added that Jan. 2 also marked the opening of flyadeal’s base at Riyadh: “As Saudi Arabia’s capital, main financial hub and an important center of commerce, we are committed to strengthening our presence and grow our flying here over the course of 2019.”

“We also expect to receive our 11th brand-new Airbus A320ceo aircraft this month and this will enable us to expand our network even further.”

In December 2018, the LCC announced that it would order up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft (30 firm and 20 options).

Flyadeal’s network comprises 70 daily flights.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com