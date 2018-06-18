Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will switch its current Stockholm Arlanda-Hong Kong route to Copenhagen from Oct 28.

SAS admitted June 14 that the route from the Swedish capital to Hong Kong had faced profitability problems since its launch three years ago.

“However, thanks to a new airport slot, SAS will now be able to offer a more attractive timetable with in-demand night flights to and from Hong Kong. To be able to exploit the new airport slot and offer a night flight to Scandinavia from Hong Kong, the route needs to be flown from Copenhagen for operational reasons. Obviously, it’s sad that we’re moving from Stockholm, but in this case, Copenhagen offers better long-term opportunities,” SAS EVP-commercial Karl Sandlund said.

SAS will operate the Copenhagen-Hong Kong route 5X-weekly. The carrier said that flying from Copenhagen offered a large catchment area and operational advantages.

“SAS has a strong presence at all the major Scandinavian airports. It is important for us to review all our routes on a continuous basis to be able to maximize the benefits for both passengers and our profitability,” Sandlund said

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com