Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will add 17 direct routes from Scandinavia in summer 2019.

The services will include six new destinations: Cornwall/Newquay, England; Marseille, France; Catania and Florence, Italy; Szczecin, Poland; and Antalya, Turkey.

Demand for summer travel is increasing, according to SAS. President and CEO Rickard Gustafson said, “We want more people to fly with us and discover the world, but with a smaller carbon footprint. To this end, SAS is striving to create sustainable travel in the form of various initiatives, such as biofuel, new aircraft with lower fuel consumption and emissions, and by reducing food waste and the use of plastics onboard.”

With a goal of increasing fuel-efficiency, SAS added its 21 Airbus A320neos to its fleet in September.

SAS’ planned new summer 2019 destinations and direct flights are:

Sweden: From Stockholm (Arlanda) to Marseille; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Catania and Naples, Italy; and from Gothenburg to Faro, Portugal.

Norway: From Oslo to Faro and Antalya, Turkey; from Bergen to Nice, France; and Alanya, Turkey; and from Stavanger to Alanya.

Denmark: From Copenhagen to Catania and Cornwall/Newquay, Florence, Marseille and Szczecin; and from Aarhus to Rome and Faro.

