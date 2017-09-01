Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is to launch a large number of European routes from Aarhus Airport in Denmark, under a new agreement that will boost the airport’s traffic by more than 50%.

Aarhus Airport said the cooperation with SAS represents its biggest transformation in recent times.

The airport added that the agreement covers “the establishment of a large number of international routes to European cities,” targeting both business and leisure travelers.”

While the exact routes will not be announced until October, Aarhus said they will include new direct holiday destinations and additional frequencies between Aarhus and Copenhagen—the airport’s core route.

“We see it as our responsibility to strengthen the logistical link between east and west Denmark,” SAS EVP Lars Sandahl Sørensen said. “Aarhus is increasingly attractive for many foreign companies, not least with regards to the tourist industry, and we therefore believe the city has great potential.”

Aarhus mayor Jacob Bundsgaard said the cooperation agreement is essential for the future of Aarhus Airport, which is in the middle of a turnaround process. Bundsgaard described the deal is a “huge step” towards the airport’s recovery.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com