Austria’s Salzburg Airport will close operations for air traffic for five weeks in 2019 to renovate its 59-year-old runway. The closure will be effective April 24-May 28, 2019.

To make the construction work as simple as possible, the airport decided to stop all operations. The construction site is on the land side.

“Our complete air traffic will be held for this period. The ... runway 15/33 needs a general renovation. The whole project, which began in 2015 with the planning phase, will last through 2021/2022,” a spokesperson told ATW.

The total investment will be around €60 million ($72 million) including water drainage. The financial volume for the runway renovation itself is between €30 million-€40 million,” the spokesperson said.

Most carriers—such as Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa LCC Eurowings, British Airways or UK-based LCC easyJet—have postponed services to Salzburg during the construction period. Turkish Airlines will move its Istanbul flights to Linz Airport, located 100 km east of Salzburg.

Salzburg Airport handled 1.86 million passengers in 2017. During a normal day, there are 25 aircraft movements from various airlines. During peak times in winter, this grows to about 200 movements (takeoffs and landings) on Saturdays; the largest aircraft flying into Salzburg are Airbus A330s and Boeing 777-300ERs.

