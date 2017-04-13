New Omani low-cost carrier (LCC) SalamAir plans to rapidly expand its route map as it inducts more aircraft to its fleet.

The airline began operations in January with flights between the Omani capital Muscat and the nation’s second city, Salalah. It followed this in February with its first international service to Dubai.

The airline now has three leased Airbus A320s, with a fourth scheduled to arrive by July 2017.

The airline now intends to move into Saudi Arabia, which has the Gulf’s largest population, rapidly growing demand for air services and is the site of the world’s largest religious pilgrimage.

It will start flying 4X-weekly from Muscat to Jeddah from April 16, with the frequency increasing to daily from May 1.

The latter month will also see the start of 3X-weekly flights to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, as well as 3X-weekly services to three cities in Pakistan—Multan, Sialkot and Karachi.

Plans are underway to increase connectivity to Saudi Arabia during Ramadan by adding flights to Taif and Madinah through Muscat and Salalah to accommodate the increasing number of Umrah pilgrims.

The carrier is also looking into offering direct services to other destinations in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council grouping during the busy summer traveling period.

“It has been a busy period since our launch in January and the introduction of these new destinations reflects our determination to keep the momentum up, SalamAir CEO François Bouteiller said.

