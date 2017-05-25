Russia’s S7 Airlines will start 2X-weekly Moscow Domodedovo-Tehran Airbus A319 service June 22.

In February 2016, Russia and Iran established a bilateral agreement designating an unlimited number of carriers on specified routes. According to the agreement, the airlines can operate a maximum of 28 frequencies per week with any aircraft type.

Iran’s Mahan Air launched weekly Tehran-Moscow Vnukovo Airbus A310 service in January 2016. According to the carrier, it also operates seasonal flights from Tehran to Sochi and St. Petersburg. Russia’s Aeroflot and Iran Air also operate Moscow Sheremetyevo-Tehran services.

S7 Airlines Group, which includes Sibir and Globus carriers, is based at Moscow Domodedovo and Novosibirsk airports, but has also expanded to other country airports.

From January to April 2017, Sibir carried 2.7 million passengers, up 1.2% year-over-year (YOY), Globus carried 1.3 million passengers, up 67.7% YOY. The group has a well-developed domestic network, but has also increased the number of international destinations.

At the end of April this year, S7 started 3X-weekly Moscow-Urumqi A320 service; on May 9, S7 started its first international service from St. Petersburg, launching 3X-weekly A319 flights to Berlin Tegel.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com