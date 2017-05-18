Russia’s S7 Airlines began international flights from St. Petersburg Pulkovo International Airport May 9, with 3X-weekly Airbus A319 services to Berlin Tegel.

The carrier’s network from Pulkovo now includes seven destinations, comprising Berlin, Bryansk, Kaliningrad, Kaluga, Moscow, Novosibirsk and Yaroslavl.

S7 Airlines, one of the five biggest carriers at Pulkovo, handled 1.1 million passengers in 2016 at the airport, up 49% year-over-year.

S7, which mainly bases at Moscow Domodedovo and Novosibirsk, announced its network development at Pulkovo after agreeing to lease 17 Embraer E170s.

Aeroflot subsidiary Rossiya Airlines also offers scheduled flights from St. Petersburg to Berlin Schoenefeld.

