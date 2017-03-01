Russia’s S7 Airlines will begin Embraer E170LR service from Saint Petersburg to Bryansk and Kaliningrad on May 7. Bryansk service will be 2X-weekly; Kaliningrad will be 3X-weekly.

In December 2016, S7 Airlines agreed to lease 17 used Embraer E170s from GE Capital Aviation Services. The first aircraft will be delivered in the spring.

Before the end of the year, S7 will receive all ordered E170LRs. The 76-seat aircraft will be mainly based at Novosibirsk Tolmachevo Airport, which is one of the carrier’s main bases along with Moscow Domodedovo.

S7 Airlines, which comprises Sibir Airline and Globus, carried 726,633 passengers in January, up 15.3% YOY.

Saint Petersburg Pulkovo International Airport is the fourth biggest airport in Russia. It handled more than 1 million passengers in January, up 29.8% year-over-year. Domestic traffic increased 24.2% to 681,341; international traffic was up 43% to 336,954 passengers.

