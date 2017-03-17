Russia’s S7 Airlines will start Embraer E170LR service from St. Petersburg to Yaroslavl and Kaluga. Both services will be 2X-weekly and start May 8 and 9.

Earlier in March, the carrier announced E170LR service from St. Petersburg to Bryansk and Kaliningrad.

In December 2016, S7 Airlines agreed to lease 17 used Embraer E170s from GE Capital Aviation Services. The first aircraft will be delivered in the spring.

S7 Airlines, which comprises Sibir Airline and Globus, carried 726,633 passengers in January, up 15.3% year-over-year.

St. Petersburg Pulkovo International Airport is the fourth biggest airport in Russia. It handled more than 1 million passengers in January, up 29.8% year-over-year. Domestic traffic increased 24.2% to 681,341; international traffic was up 43% to 336,954 passengers.

