Irish LCC Ryanair has rolled out a series of new digital initiatives as part of its Always Getting Better (AGB) improvement program, including connecting flights at Porto Airport in Portugal.

Ryanair will initially start connecting on 20 of its own routes at Porto, effective Jan. 3, 2018. This builds on the Ryanair-to-Ryanair connections the LCC is already offering at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Bergamo airports in Italy.

Connecting passengers will be able to travel under one booking and transfer between flights airside, without reclaiming their bags.

Under the fourth year of AGB, Ryanair has upgraded its accommodation platform Ryanair Rooms, launched a Chinese website and gone live on Ryanair Tickets, where passengers can book London West End shows. More events and attractions will be added to Ryanair Tickets over the coming months.

The LCC has also added more personalization for customers booking through MyRyanair, so passengers can see preferred routes and recent searches, as well as recommended products and services. Ryanair said this forms “the first phase of an extensive personalization upgrade, with tailored special offers to follow.”

“Our improved Ryanair Rooms site, new Chinese website, personalized website and Ryanair Tickets are the latest steps on our journey to becoming the Amazon of Travel,” Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said.

