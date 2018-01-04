Irish LCC Ryanair has named Porto International Airport, in northern Portugal, as its third connection hub. The move allows passengers to transfer directly to connecting Ryanair flights.

The Jan. 3 announcement follows the launch of connecting flights at Rome Fiumicino and Milan Bergamo.

Traditionally, Ryanair was strictly a point-to-point carrier that discouraged passengers from creating their own connections via airports from which the airline operated a number of routes.

The new arrangement at Porto will allow Ryanair passengers to transfer airside. Checked-in baggage will be transferred through to their final destination and travelers will have a single booking reference for both flights.

“Starting with an initial 20 new routes, customers will be able to transfer onto their next flight without having to go landside,” Ryanair marketing director Kenny Jacobs said.

