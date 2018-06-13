Irish LCC Ryanair will base three aircraft at London Southend Airport, which is located 40 miles to the east of the city.

Ryanair plans to open the base in summer 2019, adding 13 new routes to eight countries.

These new services comprise Alicante (5X-weekly), Barcelona Reus (2X-weekly), Bilbao (4X-weekly), Brest (2X-weekly), Corfu (2X-weekly), Cluj (3X-weekly), Dublin (2X-daily), Faro (5X-weekly), Kosice (3X-weekly), Malaga (5X-weekly), Milan Bergamo (4X-weekly), Palma (4X-weekly) and Venice (4X-weekly).

“Southend Airport’s train station will deliver direct services from the terminal to London Liverpool Street and also the new Crossrail service [opening in 2019], making the airport even more accessible from all parts of London,” Ryanair CCO David O’Brien said.

O’Brien added the base is expected to bring around 1 million annual passengers and 750 on-site jobs to the airport.

“We have a clear and focused strategy to grow our airport to welcome over 5 million passengers a year by 2022. This news will help us achieve that aim,” said Warwick Brady, CEO of London Southend Airport operator Stobart Group.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com