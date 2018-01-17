Ryanair launched 10 new French routes for its winter schedule and said that with discussions with French regional airports underway, it hoped to have aircraft based in France by winter 2018 or summer 2019. Ryanair’s December decision to change its policy and recognize unions, a step it was forced to take after a flight cancellation crisis brought tensions with its workforce to a head, is one factor that has made the establishment of French bases possible, while the arrival of ...