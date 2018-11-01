Ryanair has filled in one of the few dark areas in its European route map with the launch of flights from Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Irish LCC’s 37th country.

The company has begun 6X-weekly service from the city of Banja Luka, a largely Serb-populated city and capital of the Republika Srpska.

This, together with the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, are two largely autonomous entities that make up Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Services began Oct. 30 with what will be a 2X-weekly sector to Stockholm Skavsta. There will also be 2X-weekly flights to Memmingen (Germany) and Brussels Charleroi (Belgium).

Ryanair believes this winter schedule will generate around 100,000 passengers a year.

The start of the flights “will make our communication with Europe and the world easier, and it will have a great impact on economic trends in our region and beyond,” Banja Luka International Airport deputy general director Duško Kovačević said.

