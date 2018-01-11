Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish LCC Ryanair is taking steps toward basing aircraft in France, and plans to hold talks with Paris and regional airports in the coming weeks. This follows the airline’s decision to recognize unions made basing aircraft in France a possibility, the LCC’s chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said. Ryanair was forced to change its policy of not recognizing unions in December, after a pilot rostering crisis that began in September and led to thousands of flight cancellations ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair eyes French bases" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.