Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair is adding nine routes from London Stansted for summer 2017, which could lead to further aircraft being based at the airport. Ryanair said it had reached a new growth deal with Stansted operator Manchester Airports Group (MAG), covering nine new routes and additional frequencies on a further 13 services. This will take the airline’s Stansted network to 140 routes. “Let’s be honest, we beat the living daylights out of one another [during ...