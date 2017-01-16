Andrew Cowan (left), divisional CEO at London Stansted, and David O’Brien, Ryanair’s chief commercial officer, announce a new growth deal at London Stansted Airport.
Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair is adding nine routes from London Stansted for summer 2017, which could lead to further aircraft being based at the airport. Ryanair said it had reached a new growth deal with Stansted operator Manchester Airports Group (MAG), covering nine new routes and additional frequencies on a further 13 services. This will take the airline’s Stansted network to 140 routes. “Let’s be honest, we beat the living daylights out of one another [during ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair expands London Stansted operations" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.