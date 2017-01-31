This winter, Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair will expand by 10% at Barcelona, 12% in Madrid and 54% at Milan Malpensa, as it continues an aggressive growth strategy.

Detailing plans for winter 2017-18, Ryanair said it was adding six routes from Barcelona (two seasonal), 11 from Madrid (eight seasonal) and seven from Milan Malpensa, as well as additional frequencies.

The expansion at Milan Malpensa is particularly significant, given Alitalia’s latest difficulties.

Ryanair is adding routes from Milan Malpensa to Alicante, Eindhoven, Katowice, Lamezia, Liverpool, Palermo and Valencia, which will add 1.7 million passengers a year to its total.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com