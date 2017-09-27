Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish LCC Ryanair is cutting winter capacity growth by 25 aircraft and its planned summer 2018 fleet by 10 aircraft because of a pilot-leave scheduling failure, although the airline’s profit forecast remains unchanged. On Sept. 15, Ryanair announced plans to cut 2% of its flight schedules—or 2,100 flights—over a six-week period to restore network punctuality, which had fallen from around 90% to below 80%. The punctuality hit was mainly driven by crewing problems, because ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair cuts growth because of pilot leave pressure" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.