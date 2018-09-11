Ryanair said it would start flying from Exeter Airport in Devon, south west England to three European destinations from April, its first flights from the airport.

The Dublin-based LCC said it would launch routes to Malaga, Spain; Malta and Naples, Italy with six weekly flights in total and 80,000 passengers per year.

Exeter is the Irish LCC’s 21st airport in the UK.

The airline also said it would begin flying between Nantes in western France and Malta from April next year, with a twice-weekly service.

Earlier this month, Ryanair announced two new routes from France to Poland, with a twice-weekly service from Bordeaux to Krakow and from Marseille to Warsaw-Modlin.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk