Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair, which will begin operations at Lufthansa’s Frankfurt hub from March with two Boeing 737-800s, plans to base more aircraft at Germany’s largest airport. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told ATW, “In Frankfurt, we will add more aircraft from winter 2017/18; it is not a very big base, but it is nice there.” Beginning from March, Ryanair will also launch daily routes from Frankfurt to Spain’s Alicante, Malaga and Palma de ...