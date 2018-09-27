Ryanair plans to open two new bases in Bordeaux and Marseille as part of its summer 2019 schedule, basing two aircraft in each airport, representing a $200 million investment for each one, as it seeks to accelerate its growth in the French market.

The Dublin-based LCC said at the beginning of the year it was considering basing aircraft in France after it made a U-turn on its policy of not recognizing unions, opening up the possibility of French bases.

Ryanair CCO David O’Brien said at the time that within 3-4 years the carrier could reasonably expect to double its traffic in France, adding 10 million passengers with 30 aircraft spread across around four bases.

In Bordeaux, where UK LCC easyJet opened a base earlier this year, Ryanair will launch 16 new routes to Bari, Naples and Venice, Italy; Cologne Bonn, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; Dublin, Ireland; Fez, Marrakesh, Tangier and Ouarzazate, Morocco; Krakow, Poland; Manchester, UK; Mykonos, Greece; Valencia, Spain; and Marseille and Nantes, France.

From Marseille, Ryanair will launch 11 new routes: Agadir and Ouarzazate, Morocco; Alicante, Spain; Bologna and Naples, Italy; Bordeaux, France; Budapest, Hungary; Bucharest, Romania; Manchester, UK; Prague, Czech Republic; and Warsaw, Poland.

O’Brien said: “Our growth will deliver 1.1 million customers per annum at Bordeaux Airport and 2.4 million customers at Marseille Airport, while creating 120 Ryanair jobs across both bases and supporting over 2,500 ancillary jobs in the regions.”

Earlier this month, Ryanair said a French court ruling in a Marseille employment case that upheld an earlier European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling over social insurance payments for international workers paved the way for its re-entry into the French market.

