Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair will add a further 10 Boeing 737-800s to its Frankfurt base, for a total of 12 aircraft next year, Frankfurt airport operator Fraport CFO Matthias Zieschang told journalists during a analysts conference call May 9.

Since March, Ryanair has launched daily routes from Frankfurt to Spain’s Alicante, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca as well as to Faro, Portugal, targeting 400,000 passengers annually.

Dublin-based Ryanair became the first LCC to operate from Frankfurt, making the airport its ninth German base. With 12 Frankfurt-based aircraft, Ryanair could expect three million Ryanair passengers there.

Frankfurt is Germany’s largest airport and the main base for Lufthansa, which has a 60% market share.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at