Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair will base another three Boeing 737-800s at Frankfurt Main Airport, taking it to 10 aircraft at the German hub, and add another five routes from its Madrid base.

Frankfurt is Germany’s largest airport and the main base for Lufthansa, which has 60% market share.

Ryanair announced plans to expand its base Sept. 12, adding 34 new routes for summer 2018. This takes Ryanair to 38 routes from Frankfurt, which is expected to handle 2.6 million passengers—a 1.2 million increase.

At Ryanair’s long-established Frankfurt Hahn base, which has five 737-800s, the Irish LCC will add a new 2X-weekly route to Plovdiv (Bulgaria) for summer 2018, taking it to a total of 43 routes to 13 countries and 2.1 million passengers.

“We have launched our Frankfurt summer 2018 schedule with a total of 81 (35 new) routes to/from both Frankfurt Main and Frankfurt Hahn, which will deliver over 4.7 million customers through the two airports this year,” Ryanair CCO David O'Brien said.

A Frankfurt Main Airport operator spokesperson told ATW that authorities have yet to confirm the slots for Ryanair´s expansion.

Ryanair also announced five new routes from Madrid: Bari, Frankfurt Main, Glasgow, Poznan and Prague, taking it to 55 routes and an estimated 7.35 million passengers from the Spanish airport.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at