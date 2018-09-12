Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Ryanair said it was adding 23 new routes to its London summer schedule, but repeated its warning that a “no-deal” Brexit could cause flight disruption. The Dublin-based LCC has applied for a UK air operator’s certificate (AOC) to protect its flying rights post-Brexit. It is also drawing up plans to limit the voting rights of non-EU national shareholders. According to Ryanair, its summer 2019 schedule would see it deliver 26 million passengers through its four London ...
