RwandAir will open a second hub in Cotonou (Benin), West Africa Sept. 30 and establish a joint venture (JV) airline.

The carrier plans to base two Boeing 737s in Cotonou.

RwandAir has also been granted seventh freedom rights by the Benin government. Seventh freedom rights allow an airline to base operations outside its home base and operate between its seventh freedom base and a third country without returning to its country.

The governments of Benin and Rwanda also have signed an MOU to establish a JV airline in Cotonou.

The government-owned JV airline plans to commence operations to Abidjan (Ivory Coast), Brazzaville (Congo), Douala (Cameroon), Libreville (Gabon), Bamako (Mali), Dakar (Senegal) and Conakry (Benin). RwandAir’s network will grow to 26 destinations.

RwandAir deputy CEO-corporate affairs Yvonne Manzi Makolo said: “The launch of this hub [Cotonou], will take air travel on our continent to the next level as RwandAir will be able to reach more countries in West and Central Africa with improved connections and more frequencies.”

This year, RwandAir has launched flights to Mumbai, Harare, London (Gatwick) and Brussels. Later this year, the carrier plans to begin services to Guangzhou (China); in 2018, operations will extend to New York.

RwandAir operates one Airbus A330-200, one A330-300, two Boeing 737-700s, four 737-800s, and two each Bombardier Q400s and CRJ900s.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at