Russian regional UVT aero has launched its first international routes to Batumi (Georgia) from Kazan, Ufa and Perm. All services are 2X-weekly and use Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft.

The Kazan-based carrier will operate flights to Georgia through the end of September; Batumi is one of the main summer travel destinations in the country.

UVT aero was launched in Tatarstan in 2015; the airline is based at Bugulma and Kazan airports.

The carrier operates a fleet of CRJ200s mainly on domestic flights mainly connecting Tatarstan and the south of Russia with several regions.

UVT aero carried 236,858 passengers 2017, up 13.9% year-over-year.

