Russia’s national postal operator Russian Post has begun scheduled cargo services from Novosibirsk Tolmachevo Airport to the Chinese cities of Zhengzhou and Harbin.

According to a company statement, the flights will be operated 2X- to 3X-weekly using a Tupolev Tu-204C aircraft. The postal and cargo carrier also plans to start Yekaterinburg-Harbin service.

The company said 90% of postal items that come into Russia from abroad originated in China. Russian Post handled 30,000 tonnes of packages and parcels from China in 2016, the company said, adding that the volume is growing constantly because of the growing internet trade.

Last year, Russian Post acquired two Tu-204Cs that originally belonged to Transaero Airlines, which ceased operations in October 2015.

The aircraft operated its first flight under a new brand on Dec. 5, 2016. Main destinations were Moscow, St. Petersburg, Norilsk, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Anadyr, Pevek, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Yakutsk as well as Harbin and Zhengzhou.

From December 2016 through February 2017, Tu-204C operated 62 flights and carried 416.3 tonnes of post and 1,382.2 tonnes of commercial cargo.

