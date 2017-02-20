Aeroflot subsidiary Aurora Airline, which serves Russia’s far eastern regions, has increased commuter flights frequencies in Primorsky Krai.

The commuter airline, which operates three Twin Otters, has increased Vladivostok-Dalnegorsk service from 4X-weekly to daily, and Vladivostok-Terney from 3X-weekly to daily; while Vladivostok-Kavalerovo increases from daily to 10X-weekly, Vladivostok-Dalnerechensk doubles to 4X-weekly, and Terney-Svetlaya service also doubles to 4X weekly.

The airline’s commuter routes are subsidized by the regional government. According to an airline statement, passenger numbers in Primorsky Krai grew 24.6% to 25,346 in 2016.

Aurora’s flights connect with Aeroflot Group international flights to South East Asia.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com