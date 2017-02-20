Aurora Airline Twin Otter
Aeroflot subsidiary Aurora Airline, which serves Russia’s far eastern regions, has increased commuter flights frequencies in Primorsky Krai.
The commuter airline, which operates three Twin Otters, has increased Vladivostok-Dalnegorsk service from 4X-weekly to daily, and Vladivostok-Terney from 3X-weekly to daily; while Vladivostok-Kavalerovo increases from daily to 10X-weekly, Vladivostok-Dalnerechensk doubles to 4X-weekly, and Terney-Svetlaya service also doubles to 4X weekly.
The airline’s commuter routes are subsidized by the regional government. According to an airline statement, passenger numbers in Primorsky Krai grew 24.6% to 25,346 in 2016.
Aurora’s flights connect with Aeroflot Group international flights to South East Asia.
