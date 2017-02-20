Samara’s Kurumoch International Airport in the Russian Volga region reported handling 28,000 international passengers in January, up 70% year-over-year (YOY).

Kurumoch COO Konstantin Bylinin cited new winter services to Almaty, Antalya, Tel Aviv—as well as existing service growth, which included Samara-Dubai services (up 63% YOY) and Samara-Prague services (up 24% YOY).

“Moscow service grew only 3% in January, which means passengers more often choose direct flights, escaping transfers at Moscow airports,” he said.

Kurumoch, which is a part of Airports of Regions group, handled 159,600 passengers in January, up 15% YOY. Domestic traffic grew 8% to 131,600 passengers. Kurumoch is the 12th biggest airport in Russia. Last year it handled 2.1 million passengers, down 5% YOY. Thirty domestic and international airlines operate flights on 50 routes.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com