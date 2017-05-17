Russia’s airlines have sold more than 310,000 out of 447,000 subsidized tickets in the Far East subsidy program, with a value of RUB2.15 billion ($37.6 million).

From April 1-May 1, 10 airlines carried 44,200 passengers within the program.

The most in-demand destinations were routes connecting Moscow with Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Khabarovsk, Yakutsk and Magadan, according to a May 15 statement by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia.

The government has set a budget of RUB2.9 billion for 10 carriers, comprising Aeroflot Airline, Alrosa, Ikar, S7 Airlines, VIM Airlines, NordStar, Nordwind, Ural Airlines, UTair Aviation and Yakutia.

The 2017 subsidy program comprises 50 destinations that connect the Far East and other parts of the country, plus nine destinations in Far East inland. It runs from April 1-Oct. 31, 2017.

