Russia’s UTair Aviation plans to launch daily Boeing 737 service from Moscow Vnukovo to Berlin, Munich and Vienna this spring and summer. Munich service will begin April 17; Berlin Tegel and Vienna services are scheduled to start June 1.

The Moscow-Berlin service is currently operated by Russia’s Sheremetyevo-based Aeroflot, which flies to Berlin Schönefeld, and S7 Airlines, which started Moscow Domodedovo-Berlin Tegel flights in March 2016.

In the beginning of last year, Germany’s airberlin ceased flights to Moscow; later in the year Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings closed the route.

Moscow-Vienna service has decreased significantly over the past two years. Austrian low-cost airline FlyNiki ceased flying the route in 2015; Transaero Airlines, which also served the route, went bankrupt at the end of 2015.

UTair, which bases aircraft at Moscow Vnukovo and several airports in Western Siberia, is the fourth largest airline in Russia. It carried 6.6 million passengers in 2016, up 20.1% year-over-year.

On Oct. 30, 2016, UTair launched a 3X-weekly St. Petersburg-Munich 737 service, its first scheduled international flight from St. Petersburg in the IATA 2016-17 winter season.

