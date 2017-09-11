Samara’s Kurumoch International Airport has reported growing frequencies on Samara-Moscow services for the IATA 2017-18 winter season.

UTair Aviation will increase Boeing 737 flights to Moscow Vnukovo from 3X- to 4X-daily from Oct. 29.

S7 Airlines will grow Airbus A319 service to Moscow Domodedovo from 4X- to 5X-daily. Moscow Sheremetyevo-based Nordwind Airlines will launch daily A321 Samara service Oct. 30, according to the airport.

The number of Moscow-Samara flights will reach 19 per day in the IATA winter season. According to an airport statement, Moscow services are most in demand at Samara.

From January-June 2017, 52% of all airport traffic, or 596,400 passengers, used Moscow services.

Sheremetyevo-based Aeroflot Airline and its Moscow Vnukovo-based LCC subsidiary Pobeda Airline also operate flights to Kurumoch.

