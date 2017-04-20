St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport’s total traffic in the 2017 first quarter grew 25.3% to 2.9 million passengers, according to an airport statement.

Pulkovo’s international traffic for the quarter grew 32% year-over-year (YOY) to 844,594 passengers.

The most popular international destinations for Pulkovo Airport were Minsk, Frankfurt, Paris, Dubai and Munich.

The airport’s most significant international carriers were Germany’s Lufthansa, Minsk-based Belavia, Dubai-based Emirates Airline, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Uzbekistan Airways. According to Pulkovo’s statement, these airlines carried 236,366 passengers in 1Q 2017, or 8.2% of total passengers.

The airport handled 2.05 million domestic passengers during the first quarter, up 22.6% YOY. The domestic destinations with the highest demand were Moscow, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Kaliningrad and Rostov-on-Don.

Domestic carriers Rossiya Airlines, Aeroflot, Ural Airlines UTair and S7 Airlines carried 1.95 million passengers, 67.2% of the total.

In 2016 the airport added 15 new destinations, comprising six domestic and nine international routes. In this year’s summer season, the airport will add several destinations such as Tallinn, Bergen and Palanga.

In 2016, St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport handled 13.3 million passengers, down 1.5% from 13.5 million passengers in 2015.

