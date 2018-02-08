Aeroflot LCC Pobeda Airlines plans to increase the number of destinations from its Moscow Vnukovo International base to 44, up 41.9%, for the IATA 2018 summer season.

Pobeda will add new domestic routes that include Nizhnekamsk, and international service to destinations including Leipzig, Treviso and Karlovy Vary.

In addition, the airline will add eight routes from Saint Petersburg Pulkovo International, for a total of 15 destinations in summer 2018. The carrier previously announced plans to launch services from Saint Petersburg to Minsk, Cologne, Girona, Pisa, Tbilisi and Gyumri.

The number of flights between Russian regions (excluding flights from Moscow and Saint Petersburg) will grow to 1,294 in summer 2018 (up from 414 in summer 2017) as new routes and frequency increase.

This year, the carrier will raise its total network destinations to 80, up from 58 in 2017 as its fleet increases, the airline said in a statement. Pobeda operates 16 Boeing 737-800s and will get four more of the type by the summer.

Pobeda carried 4.6 million passengers in 2017, up 6.9% year-over-year.

