Aeroflot low-cost subsidiary (LCC) Pobeda Airlines plans to increase domestic regional flights frequencies 47% during the 2017 IATA summer season.

Last year, the carrier operated 2,050 domestic flights that did not include Moscow as a point of destination; this year, this number is expected to grow to 3,012.

The airline will operate flights from St. Petersburg to Yekaterinburg, Vladikavkaz, Volgograd, Makhachkala, Nalchik and Rostov on Don; and from Yekaterinburg to Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Sochi and Anapa.

Pobeda’s summer schedule includes up to 80 flights a day on 50 routes—of which 30 are from its Moscow Vnukovo base.

Pobeda, which was launched in December 2014, operates domestic and international flights with a fleet that includes 17 Boeing 737-800s, with an average age of 1.5 years. It carried 4.3 million passengers in 2016, up 38.7% year-over-year, and became sixth biggest airline in Russia.

