Russia’s new Platov International Airport, which will serve Rostov-on-Don, will begin operations Nov. 27, the government said.

The city’s old international airport will close March 1, 2018.

Construction on the new airport started at the end of 2014. It was originally known as Yuzhny International and later renamed Platov.

A Renova Group subsidiary is leading the construction. Platov will have a 50,600 square meter passenger terminal and 3,600 meter runway. It will be able to handle up to 8 million passengers a year.

New Russian carrier Azimuth Airline will be based at Platov.

